BILLINGS - Former Billings group home worker Dante Garriott was sentenced Tuesday in Yellowstone County District Court to 35 years in prison, with 10 years suspended, after beating a resident to death.

The case inspired Alan's Law, which was passed by the 2025 Montana Legislature and put a sentencing enhancement on convictions for crimes by caregiving facility workers against a vulnerable person.

Billings man sentenced to 35 years for homicide that inspired new law

“Showed us his sides and his back, and he had significant bruising up and down both sides of his body,” Billings police Det. Robert Miller said about Alan Wright’s injuries before he died in February of 2024.

Miller testified during the sentencing hearing for Garriott before Judge Colette Davies.

Garriott, 20, previously pleaded guilty to mitigated homicide for punching and kicking Alan Wright at a group home in the Billings Heights.

Court documents state that the 37-year-old Wright was 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighed 108 pounds, and he had the cognitive function of a 2- or 3-year-old.

Davies said she considered many mitigating and aggravating circumstances before imposing the sentence.

“She made a sentence that will protect the public and punish Mr. Garriott for the crime he committed,” said Joe Gorman, one of Garriott’s attorneys. “But also gives him a chance to rebuild his life at a later date.”

Gorman said the sentencing was fair, and the prosecution agreed.

“One of the messages delivered today by the victims who gave statements was that we should prioritize kindness and caring for each other,” said Lacey Fortin, senior deputy county attorney. “And making sure we're looking out for the vulnerable in our community.”

Davies called it a merciless attack and said there's no restitution possible for the victim. She also noted that Garriott had shown some remorse.

And in the end, it had a big impact and affected two families.

“It was a horrible thing,” said Catherine Evans, Wright’s mother. “Nothing can bring my son back. And I do believe (Garriott is) remorseful.”

Evans was one of several who spoke at the hearing.

“Dante, may God place people beside you who will walk with you through the remainder of your earthly time,” said Linda Howe, a friend of Wright’s family. “May you choose life and choose to seek the forgiveness of your sins and follow Jesus.”

“She said he needs to hear this,” Evans said about Howe.

Before the judge announced the sentencing, Garriott met with his family.

“As his mother, I am heartbroken by the situation, but I have also seen him take responsibility,” said Nicole Garriott, his mother.

“I am prepared to face whatever charges by this sentence,” Garriott told the judge. “Thank you, your Honor.”

Evans talked about what can be remembered about her son.

“He had his moments, but he was a very, very kind soul,” Evans said.