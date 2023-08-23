Billings man who displayed firearm across from school arrested

BILLINGS - Federal agents on Tuesday arrested a Billings who had been seen in a yard across from an elementary school displaying a rifle.

"Last night, pursuant to a warrant issued by a federal judge, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested a Billings man and executed a search warrant on the 400 block of Broadwater Avenue in Billings," the U.S. Attorney for Montana, Jesse Laslovich, said in a press release issued Wednesday morning. "I am grateful to the ATF, the Billings Police Department, and our federal prosecutors for their work on this case. The investigation is ongoing, and I will share more information at the appropriate time."

The man, who identified himself to Q2 News on Tuesday as "Gabriel," had been seen in recent weeks displaying a firearm in the front yard of his house across the street from Broadwater Elementary School.

The activity raised concern among parents and school officials as students returned to class on Tuesday.

Billings police said they had spoken with the man numerous times and could not take legal action because no state laws were being broken. A police spokesman did say the department had reached out to federal authorities for assistance in the case.

