Billings police investigate armed home invasion

BILLINGS - Billings police officers are investigating a home invasion robbery on the city's West End.

Police said in a tweet that officers responded at 5:09 a.m. Tuesday to a burglary in progress in the 3700 block of Grecian Way. The incident involved two suspects and one of them pulled a gun on the homeowner, police said.

A 16-year-old Billings boy was arrested and remained in custody Tuesday morning, police said. The boy faces a possible charge of aggravated burglary and has been linked to a second similar crime in the same area which could also result in charges.

The second male suspect remained at large but is known to officers. His name and age were not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.