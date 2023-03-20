Billings police investigate fatal shooting early Monday

BILLINGS - Billings police were investigating a homicide early Monday morning.

Lt. Matt Lennick said on social media that officers responded at 3:02 a.m. to a disturbance in the 200 block of North 18th Street and discovered a deceased 25-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.

"All parties involved accounted for," Lennick said in the post.

Detectives were at the scene and the investigation was ongoing, Lennick said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.