Billings police investigate stabbing incident, standoff ensues

BILLINGS — Billings police responded to an assault with a weapon around 10:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Monroe Street Both a 17-year-old juvenile male and an 18-year-old adult male were stabbed. The juvenile male suffered life-threatening injuries while the other suffered minor injuries.

Both victims have been hospitalized. Witness and victim accounts led police to a residence near North 22nd Street and Eighth Avenue North. A 20-minute standoff ensued around 1 p.m. as they searched for people of interest. Police detained three juvenile males and three juvenile females for questioning. One of the males was a suspect.

MTN News

"No arrests, these are all detained. We detained all of the residents...we do not believe all of them were involved. They were everyone that was inside the residence," said Billings Police Sgt. Garrett Peterson.

MSU Billings police as well as the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office aided in the investigation. At this time, there is no threat to the public.