Update: Billings police investigate fatal West End shooting

Update 10:30 a.m. Sunday

BILLINGS - Police said in a press release the shooting victim has died and a suspect has been booked into the Yellowstone County jail on a possible murder charge.

The press release provided additional details about the incident, including that the victim was found inside a vehicle by responding officers. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

"Officers were able to quickly learn of a possible suspect identity and vehicle description," the press release states. "The suspect was located at a local residence and taken into custody. The initial investigation indicates there was a disturbance between the involved individuals at a residence directly before the shooting took place."

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Loren Smoker. The name of the victim has not yet been released

______________________________________________

(First Report)

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating a late-night shooting on the city's West End.

According to a social media post, officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Shiloh Road shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday and located a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to the hospital where he was on life support, police said.

"During the following investigation, all involved parties to include the suspected shooter were located and detained. Detectives are on scene and the investigation continues," the social media post states.

Southbound traffic on Shiloh Road was blocked at Broadwater Avenue during the investigation.

No other information was immediately released.

