Billings police investigating death that shut down early-morning traffic

Billings police are investigating the death of a man that shut down traffic on 15th Street West early Tuesday morning.

The deceased was a man in his 50s from Billings. Billings police detectives were called out to lead the criminal investigation.

Traffic was shut down on 15th Street West from Terry Avenue to Wyoming Avenue, which included the busy Broadwater Avenue intersection, starting late Monday night. The street reopened around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said there is no known threat to the public.

Police did not release further details, such as the cause of the man's death.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.