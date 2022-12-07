Billings police investigating suspected homicide at South Side residence

Update 6:15 p.m. Tuesday
Billings Police Lt. Brian Krivitz said the 32-year-old suspect told authorities she had killed the victim while in custody in another jurisdiction, which led to officers find the body.
The woman has not been charged with a crime as of Tuesday night because detectives are continuing to investigate, Krivitz said.
The 64-year-old victim was found at a residence on the 400 block of Hillview Lane with blunt force trauma and evidence of stabbing, Krivitz said.
First Report
BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating a suspected homicide at a residence near Optimist Park on the South Side Tuesday night.
Police said on social media that officers were called on a welfare check for a 64-year-old man on the 400 block of Hillview Lane.
Officers found the man dead inside the residence with visible injuries, police said.
The suspect, a 32-year-old woman, is in custody in a different jurisdiction.
Detectives are investigating at the scene.
This is a developing story.
