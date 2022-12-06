Billings police investigating 'suspicious death' at apartment

BILLINGS - Billings police said Monday night on social media they are investigating a "suspicious death" in town.
Officers were on the scene at 5:50 p.m. at 1141 28th St. W., the Briar Patch Apartments, where a 38-year-old man was found dead with numerous wounds, police said on Twitter.
Detectives were on the scene investigating. No suspect information was released.
This is a developing story.
