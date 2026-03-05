Billings teen charged as adult with attempted murder, armed robbery

BILLINGS - A Billings teenager who authorities allege robbed a vape shop at gunpoint, then two days later shot a person inside a motel room, was charged as an adult Thursday.

David Aarron Gairrett, 17, appeared before Yellowstone County District Court Judge Colette Davies and pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony robbery, two counts of attempted deliberate homicide, and one count of felony tampering with evidence.

Davies ordered bond in the amount of $500,000, the same amount that was previously set in Youth Court shortly after Gairrett's arrest.

David Aarron Gairrett, 17, (lower left) appeared Thursday for arraignment as an adult in Yellowstone County District Court.

According to court records, Gairrett and another unidentified suspect robbed the B-Town Vapes business on Feb. 16 at about 9:30 p.m.

Gairrett is accused of entering the store with a handgun, yelling "this is a robbery," and then demanding "Space Gas" and vapes.

Authorities said the robber made off with an estimated $177 worth of merchandise. The second suspect remained at the front door during the robbery.

Police developed a description of the armed robber, whose face was covered, that included items such as a specific brand of backpack and hoodie, and a black handgun with an extended magazine and red dot light.

Two days later, on Feb. 18, police responded to a shooting at the Bourbon Street Motel on First Avenue North at about 11 p.m.

A woman inside a motel room was seriously injured after suffering a gunshot to the head. She remains in critical condition, according to court records.

A second person barely escaped injury when a bullet went over his head, leaving a hole in his beanie.

Witness identified Gairrett as the suspected shooter and provided a description that included items similar to those used by the vape shop robber, including a black handgun with an extended magazine and red dot light.

Gairrett was located a few hours later and arrested following a brief foot pursuit. Officers later located the handgun believed to have been used in both crimes in the area where Gairrett was arrested.

