Billings woman killed in hit-and-run traffic incident

BILLINGS - A 55-year-old Billings woman was killed Tuesday evening by a hit-and-run driver.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in a press release the incident happened at 10:23 p.m. on King Avenue East near Haugen Street. A vehicle traveling west struck the pedestrian in the street, then turned around and fled the scene eastbound toward Sugar Avenue, the press release states.

The woman was pronounced dead on arrival at a Billings hospital. Her name has not yet been released.

The vehicle that struck the woman has not been located.

The Montana Highway Patrol said on social media that the suspect vehicle is a red or maroon Dodge Durango from the early 2000s with a black grill. It will likely have front-end damage to the grill and possibly the hood. It was last seen head east on King Avenue East toward Sugar Avenue.

Call the highway patrol communications center at 406-841-7022 if you have any information on the vehicle.