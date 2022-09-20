Body found in camper near Emigrant being investigated as a homicide, Sheriff's Office says

On Monday, September 19, 2022, a body was found in a camper several miles southeast of Emigrant in Park County.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, his office responded to a report of a body discovered in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a homicide. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the discovery are not determined.

The public is advised to contact the Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding the incident at 406-222-2050.

We will update you if we receive more information.