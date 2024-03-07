Bondsman trial: Witness testifies he was proud of his brother after deadly shooting

BUTTE — The brother of a man accused in a fatal shooting while assisting a Butte bondsman during a botched arrest in 2021 recently testified that he was proud of his brother after he used deadly force.

“As awful as it sounds, I was proud of Nicker; like, it was (expletive) situation and I hate that he had to do it, but he was ready to protect and get out of that house,” said Jesse Jaeger.

Jesse's brother, Nicholas Jaeger, wiped away tears during the testimony. Nicholas Jaeger and Butte bondsman Jay Hubber face felony charges of aggravated burglary and deliberate homicide in the shooting death of William Harris, III the evening of Dec. 19, 2021.

Hubber had recruited both Jesse and Nicholas Jaeger to help him apprehend a bond jumper who was staying in Harris’ Main Street home. While Hubber wrestled with the wanted man, identified as David Sandavol, Nicholas Jaeger ended up fatally shooting Harris with Hubber’s handgun.

Jesse testified that he was just outside the room where the shooting occurred and heard the exchange between his brother and the victim.

“And then I hear Nick say, ‘Get the f--- back, get the f--- back, I’ll shoot you,’” said Jesse Jaeger.

“Okay, and then what happened,” asked the prosecutor.

“Then Bill says, ‘I don’t give a f------ care, I don’t give a f---. Do it’ and Nick says, ‘Get the f--- back, I’m going to f------ shoot you.’ And he says, ‘Do it.’ And I hear two shots,” testified Jesse Jaeger.

Harris died from a shot to the head and chest. Butte police also testified about evidence found at the scene.

Defense attorneys for Hubber and Nicholas Jaeger claim that Hubber was a bondsman and had a right to enter the home to apprehend the wanted man and the shooting was in self-defense. The trial continues.