Border Patrol arrests 4 people at Sweetgrass

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Sweetgrass Station along the Montana-Canada border arrested four people and seized narcotics, a loaded firearm, cash, and a vehicle on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

A news release from U.S. Customs & Border protection said agents saw two people walking near the border in Sweetgrass. Both people were approaching a vehicle that was parked at a motel.

Agents interviewed the pair and determined they were illegally present in the United States.

Border Patrol agents then conducted an immigration inspection on the occupants of the vehicle and determined that they, too, were in the United States illegally.

All four people were arrested and taken to the Sweetgrass Border Patrol Station for further processing.

While performing a post-seizure inspection of the vehicle, a K-9 search was conducted. The K-9 alerted to the vehicle and a search of the vehicle revealed possible narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

The substances tested positive for methamphetamine, cocaine, and freebase cocaine. A loaded firearm as well as three magazines were also found during the post-seizure inspection of the vehicle.

One person was in possession of more than $12,000; that money is being seized under Title 19

The news release did not provide the names or nationality of the four people, nor indicate the direction of travel.



