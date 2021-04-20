Border Patrol seeking armed and dangerous person near Eureka

EUREKA — The U.S. Border Patrol says that the man was taken into custody without incident, and is working with federal prosecutors on appropriate charges.

“I want to thank all the law enforcement partners who assisted in the search and apprehension of this armed and dangerous individual,” said Acting Spokane Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel in a news release. “This is a perfect example of multiple agencies coming together to protect the border and our communities.”

No other details have been released; we will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT) The U.S. Border Patrol, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to find a person of interest who is considered armed and dangerous.

The man was last seen on the east side of Lake Koocanusa near the U.S./Canadian border west of Eureka, according to a news release.

The Border Patrol reports the person is a Caucasian man who is approximately 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has light brown hair and hazel eyes.

The man was last seen wearing blue jeans and a baseball cap with a fishing logo.

Law enforcement is cautioning that the man should not be approached.

The agency did not provide a name, nor a photo, of the man.

Anyone with information about the person should immediately call 911, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 406-293-4112, or the US Border Patrol at 1-800-218-9788.

