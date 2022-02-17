Bozeman-area man enters guilty plea for actions during Capitol Riot

HELENA — On Thursday, Andrew Michael Cavanaugh of the Bozeman area pleaded guilty to misdemeanor parading, demonstrating and picketing in the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

A signed plea agreement was delivered to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia Wednesday. He entered his guilty plea Thursday morning via video before Judge Amit P. Mehta. By pleading guilty, the government has agreed to drop the misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building.

MTN News

Cavanaugh was identified at the Capitol Riot from a video posted to the social media app Parler on Jan. 6. He was reportedly seen in a camouflage baseball cap with the logo for "Tactical Citizen," a Belgrade-based business founded and owned by Cavanaugh.

A sentencing hearing has been tentatively set for June 10 at 12 p.m. Mountain Time. He faces a maximum of six months in prison and/or a fine of $5,000. However, based on other Capitol Riot suspects' sentencing it is unlikely he would face the maximum penalties.

He has also agreed to pay $500 in restitution to the government for damages the Capitol building sustained during the riot. The Capitol Building and ground suffered an estimated $1.5 million in damages during the riot.

Cavanaugh is the second known Montanan to enter a guilty plea for actions taken on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.