Bozeman arrested, more than 2 lbs of cocaine reportedly found in vehicle

BOZEMAN -- A Bozeman man was arrested Saturday after a Montana Highway Patrol trooper found the man’s vehicle stopped in the middle of the road. A subsequent search of the man’s vehicle found a reported 2.2 lbs of cocaine.

Joseph Pedro, 25, is facing felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute and driving under the influence, 1st offense.

According to charging documents, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper getting gas on Saturday morning noticed Pedro in a vehicle in a gas station parking lot near the airport, reportedly displaying strange behavior and appearing uncomfortable with the trooper’s presence.

The trooper watched Pedro exit the parking lot, then saw the vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway on Belgrade Blvd.

When questioned by the trooper, Pedro reportedly was slurring his speech, stuttering, having difficulty speaking, pacing, unable to stay still, extremely nervous, and making abnormal statements.

During a DUI investigation, Pedro allegedly made numerous statements about being a federal agent and working for the CIA.

The trooper reported seeing drug paraphernalia in plain view of Pedro’s vehicle, but the man denied a consent search. Later that day a judge granted the search warrant. Reportedly, numerous used syringes were found in the vehicle, along with a small plastic bag that tested positive for cocaine. A large brick of cocaine weighing approximately 2.2 lbs was also reportedly found in the vehicle.

