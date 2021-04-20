Watch
Bozeman law enforcement continues to investigate Monday morning shooting

Posted at 12:27 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 14:48:52-04

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Police continue to investigate a Monday morning shooting that left one man injured.

According to a press release, Bozeman Police Captain Cory Klumb said: “At this time our investigation has definitively established this incident was not a random act and there is no general public safety concern. We are still actively investigating the incident, no arrests have been made."

The investigation stems from a shooting that reportedly took place shortly after midnight on Monday, April 19, 2021, Bozeman Police responded to the 1200 block of W Babcock for an adult man who had been shot. The victim reported he went outside to smoke when a dark sedan pulled up next to him and someone shot him. The victim was transported to Bozeman Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We do not think this was a random act and don’t believe there is a safety concern to the general public,” Klumb stated in the release.

At this time, law enforcement is continuing to investigate the event. No arrests have been made and they are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call. Information leading to an arrest in this case may be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward.

Points of Contact:

  • Detective Tom Lloyd 406-582-2959 tlloyd@bozeman.net
  • Captain Cory Klumb 406-582-2021 cklumb@bozeman.net
  • Crime Stoppers 406-586-1131
