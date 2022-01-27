Bozeman man charged with felony sexual abuse of children, possession of dangerous drugs

BOZEMAN - A Bozeman man appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court Thursday morning after he was accused of offering a teenage girl drugs and tobacco products and encouraging her to engage in sexual conduct.

Alecsander J. Ziegler, 31, was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, criminal distribution of dangerous drugs and sexual abuse of children. Bail was set at $100,000.

According to charging documents, on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, a detective was conducting a search of an electronic device owned by the father of a 14-year-old girl. Messages were found, allegedly between a man named “Alec” and the girl, who was attempting to procure “acid.” The man was later identified as Ziegler.

Messages were also found between Ziegler and the girl referencing purchasing “vapes” and Ziegler reportedly acknowledging his actions could get him charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Bozeman Police detective reportedly found messages where Ziegler and the girl also engaged in multiple conversations about sex.

When Ziegler was arrested and searched on an active bench warrant, law enforcement reportedly found a baggie of a white powdery substance on his person. The substance yielded a presumptive positive for the presence of cocaine.

During questioning, Ziegler reportedly stated he communicated with the girl on Snapchat and/or Instagram and allegedly confessed to engaging in conversations of a sexual nature.

According to the charging documents: "Alecsander Ziegler did knowingly, via electronic communication, counsel and encouraged a child under 16 years of age to engage in sexual conduct that is illegal."

Ziegler's next court appearance is set for Feb. 11, 2022.

