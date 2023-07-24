Bozeman Police arrest 18 people for prostitution in human trafficking, child exploitation investigation

The Bozeman Police Department conducted a human trafficking and child exploitation investigation in the Bozeman area which led to the arrest of 18 people.

The investigation took place from July 20 to July 22, 2023.

The people arrested have been charged with 18 counts of patronizing a prostitute, five counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of patronizing a victim of sex trafficking for a child victim.

Below are the names of the people who were scheduled to appear in Gallatin County Justice Court on Friday, July 21 on charges of patronizing a prostitute, according to court documents:



Jessie Lee Donnes

Alekjandro Guerrero Aviles

Brian Edward Heck

Mark John Naharniak

David Stoker

Dana Paul Williams

Subsequent arrests were made over the weekend. Court documents say a first offense of patronizing a prostitute is now a felony charge in Montana.

Detectives seized cocaine, fentanyl, and other physical evidence during the investigation.

The investigation was assisted by the Bozeman Police Department and Montana State University Special Victims Unite, Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Montana Analysis and Technical Information Center.

“We want to use this opportunity to educate the public and reach out to those in need of assistance,” Bozeman Police Detective Captain Dana McNeil stated. “If someone is controlling or managing you, abusing you, withholding basic necessities from you in order to control you and your finances, providing you with illegal drugs, or if you feel scared, unsafe, and unable to leave the situation, seek help.”

Residents in need can contact the Gallatin County Victims Services office at 406-582-2075, call the Montana Human Trafficking Hotline at 833-406 STOP (7867) or call the national human trafficking hotline at 888-373-7888. Residents can also reach out to HAVEN at 406-586-4111 or other local shelters which provide services and resources to people ready to leave.

MTN News has a reporter in court Monday, July 24, and will update this story when we receive more information on the arrests.