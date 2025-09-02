Bozeman Police seek help identifying two suspects who reportedly vandalized Bozeman family’s home (Video)

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Police are trying to identify two people connected to repeated vandalism in the South Wilson area.

Investigators believe they may have targeted a family because of their ethnicity or religion, according to Bozeman Police Department (BPD).

The incidents have been occurring over several months and are being treated as acts of harassment motivated by bias.

Authorities released a video of the two individuals and urged anyone with information to contact Detective Capt. Dana McNeil at 406-582-2020. Police declined to provide additional details about the victims, but stressed that “there is no place for hate or discrimination in Bozeman” and said residents should feel safe in their homes.