Butte bondsman arrested, allegedly tampering with evidence

BUTTE – A Butte bondsman who is awaiting trial on a deliberate homicide charge was arrested Thursday morning on accusations of tampering with evidence.

Records show Jay Hubber was arrested by Butte police on four felony counts of tampering with evidence and one felony count of violating conditions of release. He has since bonded out of jail and is expected to appear in Butte Justice Court. No details about this arrest have been released.

Hubber had been free on bond in connection with the Dec. 19, 2021 death of 42-year-old William Harris. Hubber and Nicholas Jaeger were charged in the December incident when they went to arrest Harris at his home and Jaeger allegedly shot Harris with Hubber’s gun. Both men have pleaded not guilty in this case.