Butte credit union robbery suspect appears in Justice Court following arrest

BUTTE — A man who was arrested on March 24 just hours after a credit union robbery in Butte made his initial appearance today in Butte-Silver Bow Justice Court.

Andrew James Davis, 31, appeared via zoom from the Butte Detention Center where he is being held in connection to a robbery that occurred at Southwest Montana Federal Credit Union on Elizabeth Warren Avenue.

Davis requested council and did not answer questions during the proceeding. He is charged with felony robbery and faces up to 40 years in the Montana State Prison and may be fined up to $50,000 for the offense. Charging documents state he entered the credit union and provided a note demanding money.

In a press release, Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said the suspect entered the credit union at 12:20 p.m. and left with an undisclosed amount of money. Sheriff Lester said the suspect did not use a weapon and no one was injured during the robbery.

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper stopped Andrew Davis on I-15 west of Rocker just two hours after the robbery.

Davis remains jailed on a fifty thousand dollar bond and is required to pay for GPS monitoring if he posts bond. His next hearing is scheduled for April 24 in Butte-Silver Bow County District Court.

