Butte credit union robbery suspect identified, facing charges

(Article updated with details from Butte-Silver Bow Justice Court)

BUTTE — The suspect in a Butte credit union robbery is facing charges after his arrest on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Andrew J. Davis, 31, is facing a robbery charge in connection with the incident at Southwest Montana Community Federal Credit Union. He appeared via Zoom in Butte-Silver Bow Justice Court on Tuesday.

Davis is accused of entering the credit union and handing a note to staff demanding money. He allegedly fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and was arrested within two hours near Rocker.

MTN's Meagan Thompson reported from Justice Court that Davis was non-compliant and not expected to appear in person on Tuesday.

If convicted of the robbery charge, Davis faces up to 40 years in prison and fines up to $50,000.



(Previous coverage, March 24, 2025)

It was a wild day for law enforcement in the Mining City after Butte Police and the Montana Highway Patrol were able to track down a man who is suspected of robbing a credit union earlier in the day.

Watch the story here:

Search for Butte robbery suspect ends with arrest on I-15 near Rocker

In a press release, Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester says police responded at 12:21 p.m. to Southwest Montana Community Federal Credit Union on March 24 after a man entered the establishment and gave a note to staff demanding money.

Sheriff Lester says the man then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Within two hours, police had the suspected bank robber in custody after a dramatic arrest on I-15 just west of Rocker.

The westbound lane of I-15 was closed for a short period while officers from Montana Highway Patrol and Butte-Silver Bow Police arrested the suspect. Police report that no one was injured and no weapon was seen during the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.