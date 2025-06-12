Butte Drug Investigation Leads to 14-Year Sentence for Tacoma man

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A man from Tacoma, Washington, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for possessing and distributing methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin that affected both Butte and the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme announced Thursday.

Scott Trent Miller, 42, pleaded guilty in January 2025 to one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Following his prison sentence, he will also face five years of supervised release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided over the case.

According to court documents, law enforcement officials in Butte were tipped off on September 11, 2024, that Miller was frequently traveling from Washington to Montana to sell drugs. Surveillance was conducted on Miller at a Butte hotel, where officers observed him leaving in a vehicle with another individual.

During a subsequent traffic stop, Miller denied a request to search the vehicle. However, a pat search revealed a marijuana pipe and $1,583 in cash. Drug paraphernalia was also discovered on the passenger.

A K9 unit was called to the scene and indicated the presence of illegal drugs. A search warrant was obtained, leading to the seizure of a trash bag containing a significant quantity of methamphetamine, fentanyl powder, 100 fentanyl pills, and heroin.

Further investigation, including a review of Miller's Facebook records, showed him messaging individuals concerning the distribution of drugs.

The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and investigated by the DEA, the State of Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Blackfeet Tribes Department of Law and Justice.

