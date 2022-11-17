Watch Now
Crime and Courts

Butte man accused of driving two suspects who robbed convenience store

Beebe charged with felony robbery by accountability
MTN News
Posted at 12:36 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 14:36:10-05

BUTTE — A Butte man was charged in connection with aiding two people in the Nov. 11 armed robbery of a Butte convenience store.

Carl Beebe, 37, was charged in Butte Justice Court this week with felony robbery by accountability. Charging documents allege Beebe drove two people to the Thriftway store at 2610 Harrison Ave. around 4:26 a.m. The two people allegedly robbed the store at gunpoint and then Beebe drove them from the scene, according to court papers.

The two people who robbed the store have not been identified and remain at large.

Beebe was arrested the evening of the robbery and remains jailed as of Thursday.

