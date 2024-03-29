Butte man arrested in raid pleads not guilty to federal drug charge

BUTTE – The man arrested in a raid in Butte on Wednesday pleaded not guilty in Missoula to a federal drug distribution charge.

Joseph Patrick Mullaney, age 46, of Butte was charged Thursday with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Mullaney was arrested during a morning raid Wednesday in the 700 block of South Main Street involving local police and state and federal agents. Law enforcement used an armored vehicle and concussion grenades during the raid and arrested Mullaney without incident.

If convicted, Mullaney faces a minimum of 10 years to life in prison.

