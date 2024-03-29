Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Butte man arrested in raid pleads not guilty to federal drug charge

joseph mullaney.jpg
BUTTE-SILVER BOW LAW ENFORCEMENT
Joseph Patrick Mullaney, age 46, of Butte was charged Thursday with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
joseph mullaney.jpg
Posted at 3:54 PM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 17:54:07-04

BUTTE – The man arrested in a raid in Butte on Wednesday pleaded not guilty in Missoula to a federal drug distribution charge.

Joseph Patrick Mullaney, age 46, of Butte was charged Thursday with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

joseph mullaney.jpg
Joseph Patrick Mullaney, age 46, of Butte was charged Thursday with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Mullaney was arrested during a morning raid Wednesday in the 700 block of South Main Street involving local police and state and federal agents. Law enforcement used an armored vehicle and concussion grenades during the raid and arrested Mullaney without incident.

If convicted, Mullaney faces a minimum of 10 years to life in prison.

RELATED:

Butte neighbors react to drug raid at blighted Main Street residence

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader