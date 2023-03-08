Watch Now
Butte man charged with attempted homicide after allegedly firing gun at another man inside a residence

Posted at 12:46 PM, Mar 08, 2023
BUTTE — A Butte man is charged with attempted deliberate homicide after allegedly firing a gun multiple times at the window of a residence while the victim was inside.

Court documents allege that 21-year-old Conner Tex Thomas Webster shot at a residence in the 200 block of Hummingbird Lane around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The victim reportedly saw a truck backed into his driveway and turned on a light inside the residence, at which point Webster allegedly fired approximately five rounds at the residence.

According to court documents, the victim had to drop to the ground to avoid being hit as the bullets pierced through the interior of the house.

Conner Tex Thomas Webster

Webster was arrested shortly after at another location, according to a Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement media release.

A person who is convicted of or pleads guilty to attempted deliberate homicide in Montana faces a life sentence in prison.

No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.

