Butte man convicted of sexual abuse of children faces more charges

BUTTE- A Butte man recently convicted of sexually assaulting a child faces more felony charges related to child pornography.

Adam McPhie pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to 35 new counts of sexual abuse of children for allegedly possessing inappropriate videos showing children under the age of 12. This is in addition to nine other counts of the same charge he's already facing.

A jury found McPhie guilty in August of sexually abusing a child, and he remains in custody awaiting sentencing on that conviction. He faces up to 100 years in prison on the new charges if convicted.

