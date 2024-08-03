Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Butte man faces life in prison for sexual abuse of children

Theodore Allen Cherry III
Meagan Thompson
Theodore Allen Cherry III
Posted
and last updated

BUTTE — A Butte man is facing several felony charges in connection with allegations of sexually abusing children.

Theodore Allen Cherry III, 36, faces nine felony charges accusing him of sexually abusing children between July of 2023 and August of this year. According to court documents, some of the charges included knowingly recording the abuse.

He appeared before Justice of the Peace Ben Pezdark on Friday afternoon in Butte. Cherry was remanded to jail on a $1 millon bond. His case will head to district court later this fall.

If convicted of these charges, Cherry faces up to life in prison.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader