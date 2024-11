BUTTE - A Butte man pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to nine felony charges accusing him of sexually abusing children.

Adam McPhie, 44, appeared for his arraignment in Butte District Court where he entered not guilty pleas to nine counts of sexual abuse of children.

McPhie was arrested in October after prosecutors allege he had sexually explicit photos and videos of children.

His bond was continued at $1 million, and he remains in jail.