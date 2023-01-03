Butte man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking, firearms crimes

A Butte man was sentenced to seven years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release for drug trafficking of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills and firearms crimes.

According to the release, 52-year-old Charles Warren Campbell pleaded guilty in August 2022 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and possession of an unregistered firearm.

The government alleged in court documents that while Butte Silver-Bow Police Department officers assisted in evicting a man from a Butte residence, an unidentified man fled the scene.

A firearm, five ounces of meth, a digital scare, heroin, and two cell phones were found inside the residence. The person being evicted told law enforcement that the man who fled the scene was Campbell and that the drugs and gun were Campbell’s.

Officers located Campbell and found additional three firearms, ammunition, meth, heroin, and fentanyl pills in the vehicle he was driving.

Campbell told officers he was a ranking member of the Aryan Brotherhood in Arizona and had been receiving and distributing large quantities of meth and heroin. Campbell had a prior felony conviction and was prohibited from processing firearms.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Butte Silver-Bow Law Enforcement, and Montana Probation and Parole. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla E. Painter.