Butte man sentenced to prison, trafficking meth

A Butte man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Lake County was sentenced to 66 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

Gary David Conan, 42, pleaded guilty in August to distribution of meth.

The government alleged in court documents that officers with the Northwest Drug Task Force stopped Conan’s vehicle in April 2020 after he distributed meth. They also reportedly found 94 grams of additional meth.

Conan was indicted and released on conditions. After Conan did not report to U.S. Probation, he was at large until being arrested by the Butte Police Department in October 2021 on drug charges.

The Northwest Drug Task Force and Montana Highway Patrol investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J Elliot prosecuted this case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) which brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and make neighborhoods safe.