Butte man who trafficked pounds of meth sentenced to eight years in prison

MT Dept. of Corrections
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jan 28, 2022
MISSOULA — A Butte man who admitted to trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine, including receiving 20 pounds of the drug for distribution in Montana, was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, to eight years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Travis Bridger Soderberg, 47, pleaded guilty in August 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

In court documents, the government alleged that from October 2019 until about November 2020, Soderberg distributed meth in Butte and elsewhere in Montana. Various witnesses told agents that they purchased pounds of meth from Soderberg. On one occasion, Soderberg received 20 pounds of meth for distribution in Montana. Twenty pounds of meth is the equivalent of about 72,480 doses. Investigators also determined that Soderberg wired money to sources of supply in California to pay for the meth.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan G. Weldon prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Postal Service, Homeland Security Investigations and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

