Butte nurse steals opiates from area medical centers, sentenced to prison

MISSOULA — A Butte nurse was sentenced to one year and one day in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release for stealing opiates from area medical centers.

Shantyl Marie Giacoletto, 30, admitted to stealing opiates while working at area medical centers. She pleaded guilty in June to unlawfully obtaining controlled substances.

The government alleged in court documents that Giacoletto diverted opiates in 2021 while working at medical centers in Anaconda, Butte, and Deer Lodge.

In June 2021 at the Community Hospital Anaconda, it was discovered that Giacoletto allegedly routinely diverted oxycodone from the hospital pharmacy which was intended for patients. A total of 392 oxycodone pills were unaccounted for. The hospital terminated her employment.

The government alleged that Giaceletto began working at Copper Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Butte 11 days later where she diverted hydrocodone.

In October 2021, another diversion occurred in Butte at the Continental Care and Rehabilitation Care Center where Giacoletto worked as a traveling nurse. It was discovered that dozens of hydrocodone and oxycodone tablets were unaccounted for and patient log sheets were manipulated and destroyed.

At The Ivy in Deer Lodge, there were subsequent diversions in November 2021 during the time Giacoletto was working as a nurse.

When interviewed by a DEA agent, Giacoletto denied diverting drugs and blamed the medication discrepancies on poor recording keeping of the facilities.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla E. Painter and investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Anaconda Police Department, Powell County Sheriff’s Office, and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.