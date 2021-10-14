Watch
Butte Police Department asks the public for help in identifying persons of interest

Posted at 2:31 PM, Oct 14, 2021
BUTTE — Police in Butte are asking the public for help in identifying two men who are persons of interest in connection with an assault.

Sheriff Ed Lester said in a media release the men were at the Town Pump Store at 531 S. Montana Street around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The men are believed to be traveling together in a blue or grey pickup, possibly a Toyota Tacoma or Tundra.

Butte Police provided these pictures of the men and the vehicle:

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the two men is asked to call Det. Anthony Jurenic at (406) 497-1143 or the Butte Police Department at (406) 497-1120.

