Butte Police investigating credit union robbery, suspect at large

BUTTE — Butte Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a credit union in Butte on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said in a media release that officers responded to the Southwest Montana Community Federal Credit Union on Elizabeth Warren Avenue at 12:21 p.m. on Monday.

According to Sheriff Lester, a man entered the credit union and gave staff a note demanding money. The man was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled, possibly in a dark-colored passenger car. No weapon was seen during the incident, and no injuries have been reported.

The suspect is described as a white male with dark, curly hair and a dark beard, possibly wearing a green shirt.

Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement

Sheriff Lester said the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be provided as it is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department at (406) 497-1120.