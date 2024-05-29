Butte Police seek to ID suspects who shot out school windows with BB gun

BUTTE — The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department says on Thursday, May 23, two suspects damaged windows at Whittier Elementary School with a BB gun and gained access to the school.

The incident happened between 9:37 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. last Thursday, according to a social media post. Surveillance video captured footage of the suspects.

Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact School Resource Officer Sean Brown at 406-498-3870.

The post said additional images will be added as available. We will update you if we get more information.