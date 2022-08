BUTTE — The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department has identified a series of scam calls in the Butte area. The person initiating these scam calls poses as a Butte Police officer and asks for payment towards alleged fines.

“The Butte Police are not calling anyone to collect fines. Do not provide any information to this person and end the call,” said Sheriff Ed Lester.

Law enforcement encourages individuals to report these scam calls to the Butte police.