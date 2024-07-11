Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Butte Police warn scam callers are impersonating law enforcement

butte police car.jpg
John Emeigh
butte police car.jpg
Posted at 4:35 PM, Jul 11, 2024

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said in a media release scammers have been calling members of the public impersonating law enforcement officers.

According to the release, the caller tells the person who answers the phone they will face an arrest warrant unless they complete a monetary transaction.

The scam callers have impersonated members of the Butte Police Department and have requested gift cards or bitcoin as a form of payment.

"This is a scam. We do not make any such calls requesting payment," Sheriff Lester said in the release. "Anyone receiving these calls is to hang up and not provide any information to the caller."

If you receive one of these scam calls, you can report it to Butte Police by calling 406-497-1120.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader