BUTTE - Officials with the Butte Pre-Release report that a man has failed to return to the facility on Thursday.

Cole David Bates, 20, is 5'7 and weighs approximately 165 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes. Bates was convicted of assault with a weapon in Missoula County.

Officials say Bates left the quarantine hold area by climbing out of a window.

If you have seen Bates or know his whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement.