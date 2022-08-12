Butte pre-release reports Daren Richard Stroth as a walkaway

The Montana Department of Corrections reported Daren Richard Stroth as a walkaway from the Butte Pre-Release Center on Friday morning.

Stroth, 49, is described as a five-foot, ten-inch Caucasian male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is currently completing a 48-month sentence on theft charges out of Silver Bow County. He has four prior DUI convictions in the state of Montana.

If you see Stroth, do not attempt to contact or confront him. Contact the pre-release center at (406) 782-2316, or call 911.