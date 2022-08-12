Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Butte pre-release reports Daren Richard Stroth as a walkaway

stroth.jpeg
MT Department of Corrections
stroth.jpeg
Posted at 11:13 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 13:13:53-04

The Montana Department of Corrections reported Daren Richard Stroth as a walkaway from the Butte Pre-Release Center on Friday morning.

Stroth, 49, is described as a five-foot, ten-inch Caucasian male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is currently completing a 48-month sentence on theft charges out of Silver Bow County. He has four prior DUI convictions in the state of Montana.

If you see Stroth, do not attempt to contact or confront him. Contact the pre-release center at (406) 782-2316, or call 911.

stroth.jpeg

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch original reports from MTN News