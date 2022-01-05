Butte-Silver Bow police officer facing felony strangulation charge

BUTTE - A Butte-Silver Bow police officer is facing a felony strangulation charge after being arrested Tuesday.

According to a press release, Benjamin Rauch, 46, of Butte, is facing charges of Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member, which is a felony offense. Rauch was arrested at the Butte Police Department on Tuesday afternoon by agents of the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation. Rauch was arrested on a warrant issued by Butte-Silver Bow Justice of the Peace Ben Pezdark.

Rauch, who is a Butte-Silver Bow police officer, was arrested in relation to a reported assault that occurred on the night of Monday, December 3rd. During that incident, Butte Police responded to a residence on Toole Street on the report of an adult female who had allegedly been assaulted at a different location.

Rauch was brought before Judge Pezdark and was then booked into the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center. He was released from the detention center after posting a $50,000 bond.

Butte Police conducted the preliminary investigation into the incident and then requested assistance from the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

