Butte teen to be tried as adult for alleged rape of 4-year-old when he was 17

BUTTE — An 18-year-old Butte man is facing a charge of sexual intercourse without consent for an alleged incident with a four-year-old girl in October 2023.

According to charging documents, Talon Redhawk Springer sexually assaulted the girl at the Whittier School in Butte while playing hide-and-seek with her and her siblings on October 7, 2023.

Springer was 17 years old at the time. His defense requested that the case be tried in youth court, but that request was denied on June 11, 2024. He will face a District Court trial on the felony charge.

Charging documents say the victim and her siblings gave consistent reports of Springer’s alleged actions over a series of forensic interviews in October 2023. The interviews were further corroborated by security footage from Whittier School.

Springer was also reportedly identified by two boys who had a separate encounter with him at the Butte YMCA. The boys said Springer tried to get them to meet him at the Whittier School the same day as the alleged assault on the 4-year-old victim.

Springer remains in custody at the Butte jail.