Butte woman sentenced for embezzling from domestic violence shelter

BUTTE — A Butte woman who pleaded guilty earlier this fall to embezzling over $30,000 from a nonprofit that helps people fleeing from domestic violence was sentenced in District Court on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024.

In October, Amy Shulte told the court she mistakenly moved a large sum of money from an investment account for Safe Space while she was the vice president of the board of directors.

Shulte presented a check for $32,000 to the court. At her sentencing hearing on Dec. 12, she submitted an additional check to the court for over $4,000.

Shulte received a one-year deferred sentence. If she abides by the conditions of probation for a year, no sentence will be imposed.

