Butte woman sentenced to prison in fatal hit-and-run case

BUTTE — A Butte woman who pleaded guilty in the case of a hit and run that took the life of a man who was lighting fireworks on the 3rd of July several years ago was sentenced to seven years in prison, with 5 years suspended.

Shania O’Brien was charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence, or in the alternative, negligent homicide in connection with the death of 23-year-old Austin Nieves. She’s accused of hitting Austin and his brother with her Jeep while they were lighting fireworks in the middle of West Granite Street at about 11 p.m. on July 3, 2023.

In November of 2025. O'Brien, who was 20 years old at the time of the accident in 2023, agreed to plead guilty to a felony count of failing to render aid at the scene of an accident that resulted in death. As part of the plea agreement, a charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence was dismissed.

O’Brien was accused of leaving the scene without stopping after allegedly hitting the brothers.

The affidavit alleges that after hitting the men, O’Brien continued to drive West and parked her Jeep near the World Museum of Mining, and she and her two passengers ran from the area. She and her passengers were later picked up by O’Brien’s father.

Court documents claim O’Brien turned herself over to police the next day, accompanied by her father and an attorney.

Documents also allege O’Brien was seen drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana earlier that day at a concert at the Original Mine Yard and at a house party on Granite Street before the deadly hit and run.

