Case dismissed for Sanders Co. woman accused of deliberate homicide

KALISPELL — A 38-year-old woman has been cleared of deliberate homicide and had her case dismissed.

MTN News spoke with Rachel Bellesen’s defense attorney about what this means for Bellesen, and those supporting her.

Sanders County prosecutors charged Bellesen with deliberate homicide after she shot and killed her ex-husband last October.

She was arrested in Hot Springs after calling the police to tell them what happened.

She told officers her former husband tried to rape her that afternoon while they were meeting to discuss their son.

Court papers outline the events leading up to that day that led to the shooting. Bellesen says he tried to rape her more than once.

Although she claims this was self-defense, Sanders County prosecutors charged her with murder.

The case continued until this week when the courts dismissed the case 'with prejudice' meaning it she'll never face charges.

Defense attorney Lance Jasper says that Bellesen's is a landmark case due to the fact many women in the United States are convicted of the same crime, with the same circumstances.

“There's a lot of Rachel Bellesen’s around this country that are in similar situations or in custody...with similar facts on it. And so, you know, it was a good day for justice,” Jasper said.

Bellesen's case has drawn national attention and a documentary about the case is already underway.

Bellesen and her supporters will gather at Depot Park on Wednesday night to celebrate the dismissal of her case.

