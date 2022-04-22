Cat-napped: 'Spirit' the Bobcat stolen from MSU

BOZEMAN - A bronze statue of the Montana State University mascot has been reported stolen from a campus building.

On or around April 6, 2022, Montana State University Police received a report indicating that a bronze statue of “Spirit” the Bobcat had been stolen from the Strand Union Building.

The bronze statue with painted details stands approximately 20 inches tall and weighs about 60 pounds. The stolen statue was numbered and part of a limited production run. (The attached photo shows another statue from the same production run.)

MSU News Service

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with further information is encouraged to contact MSU Police Department Detective Ashlee Heavrin at 406-994-1204 or at ashlee.heavrin@montana.edu. Tips can also be sent to Silent Witness at switness@montana.edu or through the SafeCats app.

The MSU Police Department encourages all residents to be cognizant of their surroundings and to promptly report suspicious activity to 911 or to the police department’s non-emergency line at 406-994-2121.