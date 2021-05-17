Cathedral, retirement community and others in Helena vandalized with offensive imagery

HELENA — Several incidents of vandalism have been reported in Helena that had vulgar and offensive imagery.

On Monday morning, employees at the Cathedral of St. Helena discovered multiple incidents of vandalism on the south side of the historic building.

Similar images have been reported at other locations around town, including vehicles of elderly residents and employees at Touchmark Retirement Community on Saddle Drive.

“In the last 24 hours, Officers have responded to numerous complaints concerning vehicles and buildings being spray-painted with symbols and words,” said Helena Police Lieutenant Cory Bailey. “Officers are still responding to calls for service concerning the criminal mischief. At this time, I do not have any estimate of the amount of damage or the number of vehicles/buildings that have been marked.”

The investigation is continuing and if anyone has information concerning suspects or have damage to their property, please contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865.