Charges filed against man who hit MHP trooper with vehicle near Eureka

LIBBY - The man who is accused of striking and seriously injuring a Montana Highway Patrol trooper with his vehicle is facing three felony charges.

According to the Lincoln County Clerk of Courts, Jason Allen Miller is being charged with Attempted Deliberate Homicide, Criminal Endangerment and Criminal Mischief.

Miller is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Lincoln County Justice Court on March 8.

Suzanne Resch/The Western News Jason Allen Miller appearing in a Lincoln County courtroom via video on Feb. 17, 2023.

Trooper Lewis Johnson was seriously injured on Feb. 16 near Eureka while attempting to arrest Miller following a pursuit.

The MHP said in a news release on Thursday that Johnson is facing a long road to recovery.

A GoFundMe page set up for Johnson states he sustained a punctured lung, damaged liver, head injury, broken ribs, broken arm, broken leg, and severe spinal trauma.

Miller is being held on a no-bond warrant.

- information from Sean Wells included in this report